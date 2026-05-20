Tanner Bibee News: Stellar in no-decision
Bibee did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits and a walk across eight innings. He struck out five.
Bibee was excellent Wednesday, holding the Tigers scoreless through six innings before allowing a lone run in the seventh. However, Bibee would remain winless on the season as the Guardians' offense failed to break through until the ninth. Bibee has turned in quality starts in five of his last seven outings, though he's gone 0-4 in that span, despite posting a 2.59 ERA. Bibee will carry a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB into his next outing, currently scheduled to come at home against the Nationals.
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