Tanner Bibee News: Strong finish to Saturday's outing
Bibee allowed three runs on three hits over three innings in Saturday's Cactus League start against the White Sox.
Bibee increased his pitch count to 47 (29 strikes) in his second spring outing. After a forgettable first inning in which he allowed a home run and all three runs, the right-hander retired the final six batters he faced. Per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, Bibee acknowledged putting too much pressure on himself last season after inking a five-year contract extension in March 2025, and he battles his mechanics all year. He eventually found a groove late, going 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA in four September starts, and he was the starting pitcher in the Guardians' lone postseason victory.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Bibee See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30010 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions33 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30038 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Bibee See More