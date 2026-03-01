Tanner Bibee headshot

Tanner Bibee News: Strong finish to Saturday's outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 4:41pm

Bibee allowed three runs on three hits over three innings in Saturday's Cactus League start against the White Sox.

Bibee increased his pitch count to 47 (29 strikes) in his second spring outing. After a forgettable first inning in which he allowed a home run and all three runs, the right-hander retired the final six batters he faced. Per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, Bibee acknowledged putting too much pressure on himself last season after inking a five-year contract extension in March 2025, and he battles his mechanics all year. He eventually found a groove late, going 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA in four September starts, and he was the starting pitcher in the Guardians' lone postseason victory.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
