Tanner Bibee News: Strong start wasted Friday

Bibee came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The quality start was the first of 2026 for Bibee but he remains winless, exiting the mound after 96 pitches (60 strikes) with the game still scoreless before both offenses got frisky against the bullpens. Bibee is still trying to find a rhythm on the young season, and he'll take a 4.81 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Astros.