Tanner Bibee News: Tagged for six runs in loss

Bibee (1-2) came away with the loss against the Orioles on Thursday. He allowed six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Bibee put the Guardians on the back foot in the first inning when he yielded a solo shot to Gunnar Henderson, and the former gave the Orioles the lead again in the third inning on a three-run homer by Ryan O'Hearn. Bibbee was able to get through the fourth and fifth frames unscathed and was one out away from escaping the sixth, but his 80 mph changeup to Heston Kjerstad was smacked to right-center field for a two-run shot to extend the Guardians' deficit to four runs. Bibee hasn't allowed a run in two of his four starts this season, but in his other two outings he's given up a combined 13 runs (including seven homers) over 9.2 innings. Things won't get easier for Bibee in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against Aaron Judge and the Yankees.