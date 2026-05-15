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Tanner Bibee News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Bibee (0-6) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across 6.2 innings.

Bibee put the Guardians on the back foot early by allowing two runs in the second inning. He allowed just one run the rest of the way and came away with his fourth quality start of the season, but Bibee was still tagged with the loss and is still searching for his first win of 2026. He'll take a 4.15 ERA and 1.35 WHIP (across 52 innings) into his next start, which is slated for next week on the road against the Marlins.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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