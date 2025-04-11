Tanner Bibee News: Takes no-decision Friday

Bibee didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-0 win over Kansas City, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 shutout innings.

Bibee needed to retire just one more batter to qualify for his second win of the season, but after walking Bobby Witt in the fifth inning, the right-hander's pitch count had already climbed to 96. The Guardians decided to pull him early for Tim Herrin, who collected the final out and went on to take home the win. Bibee now sits on a 4.40 ERA and 1.40 WHIP entering his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come in Baltimore next week -- though all of the damage done against him comes from his disastrous performance against the Angels.