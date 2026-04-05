Tanner Franklin News: Dynamite in season debut
Franklin fanned nine batters while allowing two unearned runs across 3.2 innings in his season debut with High-A Peoria on Friday.
Franklin was electric, striking out nine of the 16 hitters he faced while topping out at 100.3 mph on the radar gun. A closer at Tennessee before being selected with the 72nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Franklin is being given an opportunity to start in the Cardinals system. The 21-year-old still needs to show he can handle the workload and has the repertoire to turn a lineup over, but he has major breakout potential if he does.
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