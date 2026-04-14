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Tanner Gordon News: Added to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Rockies recalled Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Gordon has been sharp early on at Albuquerque, posting a 2.76 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over his first 16.1 innings. The righty holds a career 7.06 ERA in 23 starts in the majors, however, and appears pegged for a long relief role with the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies
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