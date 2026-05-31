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Tanner Gordon News: Allows four runs in first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Gordon (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over three-plus innings against San Francisco. He struck out two.

Gordon made his second start of the season and didn't fare as well as last time out, when he allowed one run across five innings. The right-hander was lifted at 75 pitches (48 strikes) without recording an out in the fourth inning after allowing a double to Bryce Eldridge and hitting Daniel Susac. Both runners came around to score after Brennan Bernardino relieved Gordon. Across nine appearances and 35.1 innings this season, the 28-year-old owns a 6.37 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB. If he remains in the rotation, Gordon is lined up to make his next start Saturday against Milwaukee.

Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies
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