Tanner Gordon News: Cut from big-league camp

The Rockies optioned Gordon to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Gordon had a 6.33 ERA in 15 starts for the Rockies last season and delivered a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 11 innings during spring training, but the big club will go in a different direction for their season-opening rotation. The right-hander is now poised to begin the campaign with Albuquerque, where he had a 5.25 ERA across 58.1 innings last year. He should receive another look with the Rockies at some point in 2026, however.