Tanner Gordon headshot

Tanner Gordon News: Making another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Gordon is slated to start Sunday against the Giants at Coors Field.

Gordon will receive another turn through the Colorado rotation after he was able to hold his own in his first start of the season Monday in a road matchup with the Dodgers. He limited one of the majors' top offenses to one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings, taking a no-decision in the Rockies' eventual 5-3 loss. The 28-year-old righty owns a 6.78 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 142 career innings in the big leagues, so despite getting a favorable matchup versus a weak Giants lineup in his second start, he'll be tough to trust at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Gordon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Gordon See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago