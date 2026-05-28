Tanner Gordon News: Making another start
Gordon is slated to start Sunday against the Giants at Coors Field.
Gordon will receive another turn through the Colorado rotation after he was able to hold his own in his first start of the season Monday in a road matchup with the Dodgers. He limited one of the majors' top offenses to one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings, taking a no-decision in the Rockies' eventual 5-3 loss. The 28-year-old righty owns a 6.78 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 142 career innings in the big leagues, so despite getting a favorable matchup versus a weak Giants lineup in his second start, he'll be tough to trust at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
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