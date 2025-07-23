Tanner Gordon News: Recalled ahead of start

The Rockies recalled Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Gordon will start Wednesday's contest against the Cardinals at Coors Field and will have a chance to make additional turns through the rotation with the big club while German Marquez (biceps) is on the 15-day injured list. The right-hander has made three starts with Colorado this season, posting a 4.24 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 17 frames.