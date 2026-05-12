Tanner Gordon News: Returns to Triple-A
The Rockies optioned Gordon to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
The right-hander has been up in the majors for the past month, but he'll return to Triple-A after giving up 12 earned runs with a 20:4 K:BB across 17 big-league innings. Gordon could return to the rotation at Albuquerque, where he had a 2.76 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in three starts to begin the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Gordon See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West61 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24230 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 24230 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 24230 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week234 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Gordon See More