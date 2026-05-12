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Tanner Gordon News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Rockies optioned Gordon to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The right-hander has been up in the majors for the past month, but he'll return to Triple-A after giving up 12 earned runs with a 20:4 K:BB across 17 big-league innings. Gordon could return to the rotation at Albuquerque, where he had a 2.76 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in three starts to begin the season.

Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies
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