Tanner Gordon News: Set for start Monday

Gordon is expected to start Monday's contest on the mound against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gordon will draw a tough test in his first start of the 2026 campaign, squaring off with the back-to-back World Series champions on the road to open a three-game series. The 28-year-old surrendered seven runs on 12 hits and a walk while punching out five batters over 6.1 frames in bulk relief Tuesday against the Rangers, and he owns an inflated 6.59 ERA over 27.1 innings in seven appearances this season.