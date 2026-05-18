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Tanner Gordon News: Set to work in bulk relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 11:35am

Gordon is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Sammy Peralta during Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Though he won't be drawing the start, Gordon will be essentially filling the rotation spot that previously belonged to Chase Dollander, who was placed on the injured list due to a right elbow sprain. After the injury limited Dollander to just one inning in his start this past Thursday against the Pirates, Gordon came on in long relief, striking out five while allowing one run over four frames. Gordon tossed 69 pitches in that appearance and should be capable of handling a typical starter's workload once Peralta exits Tuesday's contest, likely after working the first inning or two.

Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies
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