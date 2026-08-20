Tanner Gordon News: Slotting into rotation Friday
Gordon is slated to start Friday's game against the Guardians at Coors Field.
Gordon had made each of his first five appearances following the All-Star break as a long reliever, but he'll re-enter the rotation this week as a replacement for Michael Lorenzen, whom the Rockies released Wednesday. In Lorenzen's final start last Saturday against the Giants, Gordon ended up working behind him while covering four innings and 63 pitches, so the 28-year-old righty will be reasonably stretched out as he returns to the rotation. Gordon had previously made five starts for the Rockies, posting a 6.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB in 23 innings.
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