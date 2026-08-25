Tanner Gordon News: Staying in rotation

Gordon is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

After the Rockies released Michael Lorenzen last week, Gordon was moved out of the bullpen to fill the opening in the rotation. While making his sixth start of the season Friday against the Guardians at Coors Field, Gordon was handed a loss after giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. Though Gordon owns a 2.97 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 33.1 innings away from Colorado this season, he won't make for a recommended streaming option outside of NL-only or deeper mixed leagues.