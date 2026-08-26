Tanner Gordon News: Strong outing in win
Gordon (1-4) earned the win as he struck out five batters and allowed one earned run on six hits and no walks across seven innings in Wednesday's 13-1 win over the Nationals.
With a spot in the rotation after a brief bullpen stint, Gordon delivered his best pitching performance of the entire season for his first win. Gordon was promoted back to being a starter last week after Colorado released Michael Lorenzen. The 28-year-old now has a 2.68 ERA in 40.1 innings away from Coors Field. The right-hander is slated to start next week against Baltimore.
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