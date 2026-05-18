Tanner Gordon News: To work as bulk reliever Tuesday
Gordon is expected to follow opener Sammy Peralta and work as the primary pitcher Tuesday against the Rangers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gordon worked four innings out of the bullpen Thursday against Pittsburgh, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while fanning five. He'll be asked to operate in a similar role Tuesday after the Rockies emerged victorious in the series opener Monday.
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