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Tanner Gordon News: Yields seven runs in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Gordon pitched 6.1 innings in bulk relief Tuesday, giving up seven runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a no-decision against Texas.

Tuesday marked Gordon's second straight extended relief outing, though his previous appearance -- which lasted four frames -- came as the result of an early injury to Chase Dollander (elbow). By contrast, Gordon's outing Tuesday was a planned bulk-relief appearance, and though he gave the Rockies plenty of length, the right-hander was rocked for a season-worst seven runs. Gordon managed to avoid the loss since opener Sammy Peralta was charged with two runs over his two-thirds of an inning of work, but the former was essentially asked to take one for the team in a game that Colorado lost 10-0. It remains to be seen what Gordon's role will be moving forward. The Rockies have an open rotation spot due to Dollander's injury, but it's not a given that Gordon will be asked to take up that role (either as a starter or a bulk reliever) given his ugly 6.59 ERA on the campaign.

Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies
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