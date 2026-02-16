Tanner Houck Injury: Begins throwing program
Houck (elbow) began a throwing program Monday with 25 throws from 45 feet, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time he's thrown a baseball since he underwent a UCL reconstruction and flexor tendon repair six months ago. Houck will continue a deliberate rehab process over the next several months and hopes to make a late-season return, but it's likely the Red Sox will hold him back until 2027.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Houck See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer149 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The 2025 First Year Player Draft Edition207 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move214 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The 2025 Futures Game214 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups218 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Houck See More