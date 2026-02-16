Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck Injury: Begins throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Houck (elbow) began a throwing program Monday with 25 throws from 45 feet, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time he's thrown a baseball since he underwent a UCL reconstruction and flexor tendon repair six months ago. Houck will continue a deliberate rehab process over the next several months and hopes to make a late-season return, but it's likely the Red Sox will hold him back until 2027.

