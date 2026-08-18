Tanner Houck Injury: Faces hitters Tuesday

Houck (elbow) tossed a live bullpen session to batters Tuesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

It's a significant step in the right direction for Houck, as Tuesday was the first time he faced hitters since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in August 2025. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy told reporters that Houck is "in the picture" for a major-league role toward the tail end of the regular season, if the right-hander is cleared to return from the 60-day IL.