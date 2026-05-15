Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck Injury: Mound work coming in June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 5:20am

Houck (elbow) has been making 75 throws out to 105 feet three days per week, MLB.com reports.

In addition to the long throwing sessions, Houck is making 30 throws out to 60 feet three days while throwing changeups on those days. The Red Sox are targeting late June for the right-hander to begin mound work. Houck underwent hybrid reconstruction of his right UCL with flexor tendon repair last August.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
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