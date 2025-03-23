Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck News: Brutal Grapefruit League finish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 7:57am

Houck allowed 10 runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rays.

Houck's final Grapefruit League outing finishes off what has been a rough spring training for Boston's No. 2 starter. He'll leave Florida with an 11.20 ERA, 29 hits allowed, five walks and seven strikeouts over 13.2 innings. The one positive note coming out of Saturday is that he threw 85 pitches and is ready to start the second game of the season Friday against the Rangers.

