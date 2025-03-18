Tanner Houck News: Builds pitch count

Houck allowed two unearned runs on six hits while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Monday's spring start against Baltimore.

Houck made his third start of what has been a rocky Grapefruit League. The right-hander has allowed 17 hits and three walks while striking out five over 10 spring innings (6.30 ERA). That he got a fifth up-and-down and threw 72 pitches is a positive sign for Houck, who was Boston's most dependable starter from April to October of 2024. Once considered to start Opening Day, those plans changed after Boston acquired Garrett Crochet during the offseason. Houck is scheduled to work the second game of the season, March 28, behind the deserving Crochet (one run allowed, 10.1 spring innings), who will start the first game of the regular season.