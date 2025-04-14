Tanner Houck News: Clobbered in loss

Houck (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Rays, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 2.1 innings with one strikeout.

The Boston right-hander yielded a career-worst 11 earned runs in this outing as the Tampa lineup swatted two homers and eight singles. Houck lasted only 61 pitches and raised his ERA from 4.41 to 9.16. Houck is off to a rough start in 2025, as he also sports a 1.93 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across 18.2 innings. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against White Sox at home this weekend.