Tanner Houck News: Goes four innings in no-decision

Houck did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 8-4 win over Baltimore, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six.

While Houck was staked to a 4-1 lead after two innings, the right-hander failed to qualify for a win after needing 82 pitches to make it through four frames. It's been a shaky start to the year for Houck, who's now given up seven runs across 9.2 innings in his first two outings. He'll look to get on track in his next start, currently lined up for next week at home against the Blue Jays.