Tanner Houck News: Looks to avoid second-half slump

Houck is taking measures to avoid the shoulder fatigue that led to a velocity dip in the second half of 2024, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Even with the second-half dip, Houck took a step forward overall in 2024. His 30 starts and 178 innings were career highs and a building block for 2025. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that the velocity dip led to a lack of separation on pitches, but the shoulder issue can be rectified by mechanical tweaks. The manager added he's working with coaches on a few pitches, including a four-seamer which can create space for Houck's other offerings. The right-hander threw just one four-seamer in 2024.