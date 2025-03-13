Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck News: Roughed up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 6:18am

Houck allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against Minnesota.

This was just Houck's second Grapefruit League outing and first in 11 days. He threw 62 pitches but just 30 for strikes. From a pitch count standpoint, he's on scheduled to be ready for the first turn of the rotation in the regular season.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now