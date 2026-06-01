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Tanner McDougal Injury: Aiming for rehab games this month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

McDougal (forearm) has been playing catch out to 90 feet and expects to be ready for a rehab assignment by the end of June, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

McDougal has been on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Charlotte since late April due to right forearm tightness. The young right-hander is tracking toward beginning a rehab assignment in a few weeks and hopes to have 2-to-3 starts under his belt before the All-Star break rolls around. McDougal held a 3.00 ERA and 27:13 K:BB over 24 innings with Charlotte before getting hurt.

Tanner McDougal
Chicago White Sox
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