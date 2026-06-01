Tanner McDougal Injury: Aiming for rehab games this month

McDougal (forearm) has been playing catch out to 90 feet and expects to be ready for a rehab assignment by the end of June, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

McDougal has been on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Charlotte since late April due to right forearm tightness. The young right-hander is tracking toward beginning a rehab assignment in a few weeks and hopes to have 2-to-3 starts under his belt before the All-Star break rolls around. McDougal held a 3.00 ERA and 27:13 K:BB over 24 innings with Charlotte before getting hurt.