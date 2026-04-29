Tanner McDougal Injury: Forearm injury at Triple-A
McDougal had to be removed from Wednesday's start with Triple-A Charlotte after one inning due to right forearm tightness, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
McDougal needed only 13 pitches to complete a perfect opening frame, but he was injured while warming up before the second inning and was removed. The right-hander will undergo further testing before more is known about his condition. McDougal holds a 3.00 ERA and 27:13 K:BB over 24 innings in the early going at Charlotte. He had been knocking on the door for a promotion to the majors but now faces uncertainty.
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