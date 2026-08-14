Tanner McDougal News: Sent back to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned McDougal to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The 23-year-old made his big-league debut Thursday against the Reds but faced five batters, walking three and hitting another with a pitch. He recorded one out and was charged with one run, while throwing just eight of his 25 pitches for strikes.
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