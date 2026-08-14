Tanner McDougal headshot

Tanner McDougal News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The White Sox optioned McDougal to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

The 23-year-old made his big-league debut Thursday against the Reds but faced five batters, walking three and hitting another with a pitch. He recorded one out and was charged with one run, while throwing just eight of his 25 pitches for strikes.

Tanner McDougal
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner McDougal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner McDougal See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
80 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
83 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
109 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
130 days ago