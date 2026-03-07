Tanner McDougal headshot

Tanner McDougal News: Sent down to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The White Sox optioned McDougal to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

McDougal was awarded with a spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster over the offseason after posting a 3.26 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 113.1 total innings between High-A and Double-A in 2025. The 22-year-old will be elevated to Triple-A to begin the regular season and could make his MLB debut sometime this year if he continues to pitch well.

Tanner McDougal
Chicago White Sox
