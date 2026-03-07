Tanner Murray Injury: Day-to-day with finger injury

Murray took a pitch to his little finger during the White Sox's Cactus League game against the Mariners on Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Murray was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Saturday's game and proceeded to steal second base before being removed from the contest. The good news for Murray is that X-rays came back negative, though the injury could limit his playing time over the next couple of days. Murray was acquired by the White Sox from the Rays in November after spending the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Durham, where he slashed .241/.299/.400 with five steals (in nine attempts), 18 home runs and 58 RBI in 572 plate appearances.