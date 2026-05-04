Tanner Murray Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The White Sox transferred Murray to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Randal Grichuk, who signed a one-year major-league deal with the White Sox on Monday. Murray suffered a left shoulder dislocation and fracture while making a diving catch in left field against the Nationals in late April. His recovery timeline was initially set at 4-to-6 months, which means he won't be available to return until at least late August.