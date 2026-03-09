Tanner Murray headshot

Tanner Murray Injury: Moved to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The White Sox optioned Murray (finger) to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Murray exited his most recent Cactus League game Saturday after being hit by a pitch on his right pinky finger, but that injury likely wasn't a major factor in him failing to win a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old infielder has yet to make his MLB debut and will need to show improved production at the Triple-A level before garnering serious consideration for a promotion to the majors with Chicago. As a member of the Rays organization last season, Murray slashed .241/.299/.400 with 18 home runs and five stolen bases over 572 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Murray
