Tanner Murray Injury: Out 4-to-6 months

The White Sox placed Murray on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder dislocation and fracture.

Murray suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Nationals when he landed awkwardly after making a diving catch in left field. There is a fracture in the dislocated shoulder that requires surgery, which White Sox manager Will Venable relayed will take about 4-to-6 months to recover from, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. That timeline means the earliest Murray would return is late August.