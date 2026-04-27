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Tanner Murray Injury: Out 4-to-6 months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 2:14pm

The White Sox placed Murray on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder dislocation and fracture.

Murray suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Nationals when he landed awkwardly after making a diving catch in left field. There is a fracture in the dislocated shoulder that requires surgery, which White Sox manager Will Venable relayed will take about 4-to-6 months to recover from, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. That timeline means the earliest Murray would return is late August.

Tanner Murray
Chicago White Sox
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