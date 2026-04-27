Tanner Murray Injury: Out with dislocated shoulder
The White Sox placed Murray on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder dislocation.
Murray suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Nationals when he landed awkwardly after making a diving catch in left field. It's unclear whether Murray will require surgery, but even if he doesn't, he's looking at an extended absence.
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