Tanner Murray News: Called up to majors for first time
The White Sox recalled Murray from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Outfielder Everson Pereira (ankle) landed on the 10-day IL on Sunday, and Murray was summoned from Charlotte to take his place. Murray is a super-utility type who has seen action all over the infield and in the outfield during his time in the minors. He had a nice spring with a .952 OPS, two homers, seven RBI and one stolen base for the big club and was slashing .304/.467/.606 with two homers, seven RBI and two thefts across six games at Triple-A prior to being recalled. Murray is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in what will be his MLB debut Sunday.
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