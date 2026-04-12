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Tanner Murray News: Hits first career homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:28pm

Murray went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

The home run, hit in the second inning off Noah Cameron, was the first in Murray's MLB career. It also was just the second hit of any sort for the 26-year-old playing in his first handful of games at the big-league level. With Everson Pereira (ankle) still on the shelf, Murray should see some time in the lineup for the team's next couple of games.

Tanner Murray
Chicago White Sox
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