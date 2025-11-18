Murray has yet to make his big-league debut after being selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. The 26-year-old spent all of last season with Triple-A Durham, posting a .241\/.299\/.400 slash line with 18 home runs, 58 RBI and five stolen bases over 572 plate appearances. The power was a bit of a surprise -- Murray's previous minor-league season high in homers was seven -- so he may be a late bloomer in that regard. His most useful trait is probably his versatility, as he can play in both the infield and outfield.