Tanner Rainey News: Competing for roster spot

Rainey has thrown two scoreless innings while striking out four and walking none across two Grapefruit League appearances.

Rainey is in Pirates' camp as a non-roster invitee after a down 2024 season. That was his first campaign since returning from Tommy John surgery and had been effective for several years prior while working out of the Nationals' bullpen. Pittsburgh boasts a relatively deep pool of relievers, but Rainey could sneak onto the roster if he continues to perform well.