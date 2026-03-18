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Tanner Rainey News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Tigers reassigned Rainey to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rainey yielded just one earned run over 7.2 innings during the Grapefruit League, but his shiny 1.17 ERA was unaccompanied by a more unsightly 6:6 BB:K. The 33-year-old reliever previously saved 12 games for the Nationals in 2022, but he's struggled to find his footing in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery that same year. Between his stops with Pittsburgh and Detroit last season, Rainey surrendered 12 earned runs on eight hits and nine walks in 9.2 innings.

Tanner Rainey
Detroit Tigers
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