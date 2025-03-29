Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Scott News: Blows save Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Scott was charged with a blown save in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers, giving up a run on three hits in an inning of work.

Called in to protect a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning, Scott gave up an RBI single to Manuel Margot with two outs to tie the score, then nearly served up a game-winning double to Riley Greene -- only for Margot to stumble coming around third and get thrown out at the plate on a play that required video review. Scott has been handed two of the Dodgers' first three save chances of the season, with Blake Treinen getting Thursday's opportunity while the southpaw worked the eighth inning and recorded a hold.

