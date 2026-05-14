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Tanner Scott News: Breezes to fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Scott earned a save against the Giants on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Scott had a relatively low-stress assignment, as the Dodgers held a three-run lead when he entered in the ninth inning. The left-hander needed just nine pitches (seven strikes) to set down the side in order. Scott struggled as the Dodgers' closer last season, which led to Los Angeles bringing in Edwin Diaz (elbow) via free agency. Diaz has since landed on the 60-day IL, and Scott has shined since retaking the closer role. Over 10 outings in Diaz's absence, Scott has gone 4-for-4 on save opportunities while giving up just two runs and posting a 10:2 K:BB across 9.2 innings.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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