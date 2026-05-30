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Tanner Scott News: Charged with first blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Scott (1-2) allowed three runs on three hits without recording a strikeout or a walk over one inning, taking the loss and a blown save Saturday versus the Phillies.

Scott allowed an RBI single to Bryce Harper and a two-run home run to Edmundo Sosa in the eighth inning, turning a 3-1 lead into a 4-3 deficit that the Dodgers couldn't bounce back from. This outing ending his 12.1-inning scoreless streak, and it left him with his first blown save of the season. It's just the third time he's been scored upon over 26 appearances. Scott has a 2.19 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB with five saves and five holds over 24.2 innings this year. His usage is unlikely to be disrupted by one bad outing, though he may not pitch Sunday since he's been utilized for consecutive games. Alex Vesia is in the same boat, so a potential save chance Sunday could fall to Blake Treinen, who worked a perfect ninth inning in Saturday's contest for his first action since Monday.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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