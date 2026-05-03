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Tanner Scott News: Clean inning for second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 8:18pm

Scott picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals, striking out two in a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.

Facing the bottom of the St. Louis lineup, Scott set down Jose Fermin, Nathan Church and Pedro Pages in order on 13 pitches. Scott is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities since Edwin Diaz underwent elbow surgery, knocking him out for multiple months. On the season, Scott has a 1.88 ERA and 15:2 K:BB across 14.1 innings. The left-hander is in the 100th percentile in chase rate and has cut his walks-per-nine in half from 2025.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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