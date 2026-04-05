Tanner Scott News: Excelling in setup role

Scott earned a hold against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless eighth inning.

Scott opened last season as the Dodgers' closer but had a disappointing campaign, posting a 4.74 ERA and blowing 10 of 33 save chances during the regular season. He was eventually moved out of the ninth-inning role and did not pitch during the postseason due to injury. Los Angeles brought in Edwin Diaz to close ahead of the 2026 campaign, and Scott has settled well into a setup role, as he's given up just one run while compiling a 6:0 K:BB through 4.2 frames spanning six appearances. Diaz has also performed well and has a stranglehold on save opportunities as long as he stays healthy, so the expectation is that Scott will remain a setup option throughout the campaign.