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Tanner Scott News: In mix for saves with Diaz out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 8:13am

Scott will be part of a closer committee for the Dodgers while Edwin Diaz (elbow) is sidelined, Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic report.

Scott struggled in the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract in 2025, but he's been excellent so far in the second season of the deal while yielding just one run and posting an 8:0 K:BB in 8.2 frames. Alex Vesia has also pitched well and notched two saves last week while Diaz was unavailable. Scott, Vesia and Blake Treinen could all get opportunities to close games, at least until one of them emerges as Roberts' preferred option.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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