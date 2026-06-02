Tanner Scott News: Locks down sixth save

Scott gave up a hit and struck out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Scott's first outing since his blown save Saturday versus the Phillies. He bounced back well, though he needed 20 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done. Scott is up to six saves this season while earning a 2.10 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 29:3 K:BB across 25.2 innings. The southpaw continues to work as the Dodgers' top high-leverage arm, though that will occasionally get in the way of him picking up saves when he's brought into games before the ninth inning.